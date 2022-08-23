CBS46 anchor Shon Gables talks about covering the death of Rayshard Brooks
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 anchor Shon Gables talks about covering the death of Rayshard Brooks and what happened in the days after with Digital MMJ Mariya Murrow.
RELATED STORIES
- Aug. 23: No charges filed against Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death
- Aug. 23: Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon
- Aug. 23: The Rayshard Brooks case: A Timeline
- Aug. 23: Read the prosecutors’ final report on Rayshard Brooks’ police shooting
- Aug. 23: CBS46 anchor Shon Gables talks about covering death of Rayshard Brooks
- Aug. 5: 3 accused in Wendy’s arson following death of Rayshard Brooks expected in court
- July 10: City Council president hits back at Mayor Bottoms regarding violence at demonstration site
- June 12: Community fights for justice for Rayshard Brooks two years after his murder
- June 10: Source: Officer who killed Rayshard Brooks to sue city of Atlanta
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.