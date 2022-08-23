City council votes to decriminalize marijuana in Stonecrest

STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) - The Stonecrest City Council approved an ordinance Monday that reduces the penalty for possession of one ounce of marijuana or less to a maximum fine of $100.

City officials remind residents that possession of any quantity of marijuana is still illegal under state law and penalties may include jail time.

“The city of Stonecrest remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. “This ordinance does not legalize the possession of marijuana in Stonecrest. It eliminates jail time as the only option of penalty and reduces the fines for individuals found guilty of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana.”

The city says the ordinance is designed to minimize administrative costs by reducing the amount of time police officers spend in connection with the arrest, processing, and transportation of an individual accused of simple marijuana possession.

