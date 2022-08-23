Clayton County man charged with child exploitation

By Alexandra Parker
Aug. 23, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of child exploitation Aug. 19. Marco Mendoza Escalante was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes investigated Escalante after receiving a tip about Escalante possessing child sexual abuse material. The search warrant on his home was executed with the assistance of the Clayton County Police Department and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: FBI recovers nearly 30 metro Atlanta child sex trafficking victims

Anyone with tips about other cases of child exploitation should contact the GBI’s Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online.

The FBI recently rescued 30 child sex trafficking victims in metro Atlanta, many of whom were targeted online.

