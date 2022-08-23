Douglas County working to fill EMS positions as non-emergency calls increase

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DOUGLASVILLE, Douglas County (WGCL) – Non-emergency calls are tying up the Douglas County Fire/EMS Department.

This comes as the department, like many across the country, faces a shortage of EMS personnel.

“We’ve made a lot of strides with getting our staffing up to where it needs to be, but it’s still a struggle,” said Douglas County Fire EMS Chief Stacie Farmer.

She said the department is trying to fill 23 fire and EMS positions, but she says an increase in non-emergency calls over the years is an added challenge.

“The way we see our services being utilized today is not the same,” said Farmer. “People will call 911 because they are not sure what else to do.”

Farmer said about 10 percent of their calls are considered non-emergency or not urgent.

“Some of the calls that we had last week were difficulty sleeping, having a cough for a week, abdominal pain that has gone on for an abnormal period of time.” Another hold-up stems from hospitals being overwhelmed.

“So when a hospital goes into diversion status they are not in a position where they can take ambulance patients,” Farmer said. “Sometimes we’ll be sitting on a wall for three or four hours trying to get our patients turned over to the hospital and that entire time those ambulances are out of service, they cannot respond to emergencies.”

The public can help other patients out and the department by exploring other options first for non-emergencies.

“Things that people can consider are urgent care, telehealth is a great resource, we’re actually looking to implement that here within our 911 dispatch center,” said Farmer. “So there are resources that are available to the public that they may just not be aware of.”

Douglas County Fire/EMS said they received a grant which will cover the cost of 24 students to attend an EMT program.

Click here to search and apply for Douglas County Fire/EMS positions.

