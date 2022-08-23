Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman

Betty James, center, is comforted by one of her attorneys, Bakari Sellers (standing behind her with hands on her shoulders) and family members during a news conference in Woodbine, Ga., on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, to announce a federal lawsuit against the Camden County sheriff and others. James' daughter, Latoya James, was killed by gunfire after Camden County deputies executed a drug warrant at her cousin's home on May 4, 2021. The lawsuit says deputies violated the slain woman's civil rights by failing to give the home's occupants time to answer the door. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)(Russ Bynum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire as sheriff’s deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin’s home have filed a lawsuit in federal court.

Latoya James died May 4, 2021, after Camden County deputies with a warrant knocked down the door to her cousin’s home at about 5 a.m.

Attorneys for James’ family say the deputies surprised the occupants, prompting James’ cousin to open fire and deputies to shoot back.

The local district attorney declined to bring criminal charges against the deputies. A spokesman for Sheriff Jim Proctor declined to comment. The lawsuit seeks at least $25 million in damages.

