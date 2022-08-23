FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers south of I-20 Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with scattered showers and a few storms south of I-20 and highs in the mid 80′s.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 86°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 30% chance south of I-20

What you need to know

Drier air will keep rain chances low north of Atlanta Tuesday with scattered showers and a few storms south of I-20.

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon (CBS46)

Moisture will quickly move back into metro Atlanta, which will lead to higher rain coverage for the end of the week, with the best chance of rain on Thursday.

The weekend won’t be completely dry, but only isolated storms are expected in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday.

