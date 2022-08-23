Hall County man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Hall County man has been charged with felony murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

Alexis Davis Roberson’s body was found in her residence on the 3300 block of McDougal Road Aug. 22. She had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roberson’s boyfriend, Rashon Otis Bacon, after he returned to the residence. He was taken into custody for questioning and charged with felony murder Monday night.

Bacon is being held in Hall County Jail without bond.

Investigators have not determined a motive for Roberson’s murder.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.