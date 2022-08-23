‘He loved fiercely and with his whole heart’ Victims’ loved ones react to Midtown shooting

ATLANTA, Fulton County (WGCL) – CBS 46 News is learning more about each of the three victims of Monday’s shooting in Midtown.

Many are remembering the victims for their kindness and dedication to the work that they do.

Among them is 60-year-old Michael Shinners, a beloved property manager at 1280 West who died in Monday’s shooting.

Christian Johnson is a friend of both Michael Shinners and Mike Horne. As of Tuesday afternoon, Johnson said Mike Horne was still at the hospital and recovering.

He said the three of them would often talk about the complex and improvements to the building.

When it comes to Michael Shinners, Johnson said it was clear he has invested in his work and the people who lived in this Midtown complex.

“The biggest thing I could say about him is that he’s always a jokester and every time I had interactions with him he was on his wit of course,” said Johnson. “From the bottom of my heart, I can say that man was doing all he possibly can to improve the property.”

The same could be said for Mike Horne.

Johnson said Horne is currently playing a critical role in improving 1280 West.

“Everything from the interior to the infrastructure, you name it,” said Johnson. “Not to be hyperbolic, but he’s probably the sweetest, nicest man I know, period. The guy will take his shirt off his back for you.”

The other shooting victim, 41-year old Wesley Freeman, died at the hospital.

His wife Alicia told CBS 46 in a statement, Wesley was an honest and hardworking man.

“He loved fiercely and with his whole heart, and those that knew him certainly know that he would have done anything for them, should a need ever arise,” Freeman’s family said in part in a statement.

Community Associations Institute, the CAI Georgia Chapter, also released a statement on Monday’s shooting saying in part, “Mr. Shinners, a longtime CAI member, was passionate about his profession and the chapter.”

In the statement CAI goes on to say, “the entire CAI family expresses our deepest condolences to the victims’ families, friends, colleagues, and neighbors.”

