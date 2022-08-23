Johns Creek parents charged after meth, amphetamine found in their baby’s system

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - A 10-month-old metro Atlanta infant was found to have meth, amphetamine, and caffeine in his system after he was found unresponsive by police.

According to Johns Creek police, officers were called to the infant’s home on July 18 where they found the child’s grandmother attempting to giving him CPR. When police arrived, the child was awake and breathing.

A further investigation by police showed the baby’s mother had given him Narcan just before officers arrived. Police then obtained a search warrant for the baby’s blood where it came back showing the infant had meth, amphetamine and caffeine in his system.

A search warrant executed by police on August 12 discovered fentanyl in the baby’s room, as well as meth and Xanax pills on the mother. The parents have been charged with cruelty to children in the second degree; possession of drug-related objects; and reckless conduct.

The infant is now in the grandmother’s custody.

