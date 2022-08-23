Lawsuit reveals connection between Midtown shooter and victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Court documents obtained by CBS46 appear to show a connection between Raissa Kengne and the men she’s accused of shooting and killing in midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon.

Victims Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners were two of 29 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne in May 2022.

Kengne, a former employee at accounting firm BDO, believed Freeman, her former supervisor, perpetuated fraud at the company in 2021. Kengne claimed violations of SEC regulations, PCAOB Standards, and the Antitrust law.

In a formal complaint to Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Kengne said she was offered a 12 percent raise to keep quiet. She also claimed to be a victim of a “smear campaign” before resigning in November 2021.

Kengne started working with the company in September 2021.

Video of an interaction between Kengne and the police provided further insight into what followed. Kengne can be heard telling an officer her condominium’s building management played a role in the alleged fraud by helping someone break into her home and steal evidence documenting her claims.

The video was uploaded to LinkedIn one day before the shootings.

“The burglary happened in a very secure building, so I am suing the Beacon Management Services, which is the management company who manages the building – as well as the board members,” Kengne said to a police officer in the recording.

The third person shot Monday, Mike Horne, works as a director of engineering for Beacon Management according to the company website. Horne continues to recover in the hospital.

Kengne said the officer who initially responded to her call classified the incident as a “non-crime” after dusting for prints and finding no visible signs of forced entry. She expressed frustration the department’s burglary unit was not investigating.

Kengne’s lawsuit alleged retaliation, witness tampering, bribery, burglary, theft of mail, “violation of telephone portability,” intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violations of attorney-client privilege and duties of attorneys, among many others.

The federal case was dismissed in July, cited as a “shotgun complaint” that contains irrelevant or vague allegations and conclusions.

Last week, Kengne filed an unusually long 1100-page appeal. She was representing herself.

Kengne has filed several lawsuits in Fulton County, including a suit against employees at her condominium building for withholding her mail – including mail from Georgia Power.

