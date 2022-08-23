Odorizzi Ks 7, Harris homers; Braves top Pirates 2-1

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, upper right, is greeted by Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after also...
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, upper right, is greeted by Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after also driving in Vaughn Grissom, bottom right, with a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Odorizzi struck out seven and Michael Harris II homered for each of Atlanta’s two runs, helping the Braves gain in the NL East with a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Odorizzi (5-5) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, retiring 14 of his final 15 batters faced.

Harris drove in two with his 13th homer of his rookie season, sent 391 feet into the leftfield bleachers off a curveball from Roansy Contreras (3-4).

The Braves pulled to within three games of the Mets for first in the NL East.

