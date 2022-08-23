Pickens County school bus driver arrested for DUI

JASPER, Ga. (CBS46) - A Pickens County bus driver was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.

Pickens Sheriff’s Office officials say around 8:25 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a gold Honda Accord for failure to maintain lane and erratic driving. They suspected the driver was under the influence.

The deputy asked the driver if she takes any prescription medications, to which she answered yes and for various disorders she has.

The driver also told the deputy that she was employed by the county as a bus driver and identified herself as Tammy Decerbo, 43.

Decerbo agreed to a field sobriety test and failed.

Due to the indication of substance abuse and Decerbo being a county employee, the Georgia State Patrol was called to the scene to take over the investigation.

GSP also performed a field sobriety test on Decerbo which she failed. She was then placed under arrest for DUI.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.