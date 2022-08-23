Police track down suspected gang members in string of celebrity home invasions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sandy Springs Police tracked down three more suspected gang members late last week who they said are tied to a string of home invasions in metro Atlanta.

“We’ve gotten 20 out of the 24 that we’re looking for and we’re not going to stop until we get these other four in custody,” Sgt. Matthew McGinnis with Sandy Springs Police said.

According to police, a grand jury indicted Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Jalen Huff, and Terryion Anderson after they were found and arrested last week in Miami.

“They were going on social media and watching for people to post, especially celebrities or influential high-end type residences to post that they were out of town and then they would go inside those residences and commit burglaries, if people were home, they would make a home invasion,” McGinnis said.

Sgt. Mcginnis said one of the men that police apprehended in south Florida was Jeremy Caldwell, the leader of the gang.

“It’s huge. You take down the ringleader and it makes the rest of the gang a lot weaker, and we’ve been successful in doing that,” McGinnis said.

Sandy Springs Police have arrested dozens of suspected gang members during their year-long investigation. Each member believed to be armed and dangerous.

“We did have one individual who was shot because he was at home house sitting for one of these folks and when they made entry he was shot in the abdomen, thankfully he is recovering,” McGinnis said.

The most recent suspects arrested in Miami will be extradited back to metro Atlanta in the coming days.

