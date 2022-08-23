The Rayshard Brooks case: A timeline

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here is a timeline of events in the police-related fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

June 12, 2020: Around 10:45 p.m., Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan responded to a complaint that Brooks, 27, was asleep in the drive-through of a southwest Atlanta Wendy’s. Another Atlanta officer, Garrett Rolfe, arrived to assist. Videos of the incident showed after Brooks failed a sobriety test; resisted arrest; struggled with the officers; grabbed an officer’s Taser; and ran off. As he ran, Brooks tried to fire the Taser toward the officer chasing him. Rolfe then drew his weapon and fired three shots. Brooks died soon after at a hospital.

June 13, 2020: Then-Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigns. Then-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces that Rolfe has been fired. Protesters clash with police at the Wendy’s where Brooks was killed, and eventually torch the fast-food restaurant. Traffic is blocked on Atlanta’s downtown connector.

June 17, 2020: Then-Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard brings 11 criminal charges, including felony murder, against Rolfe. Brosnan is facing two lesser charges.

June 17-20, 2020: More than 100 Atlanta police officers stage a “blu flu” in protest.

June 23, 2020: Brooks’ funeral is held, and Rev. Raphael Warnock - who will later become Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator - delivers the eulogy at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

July 4, 2020: Secoriea Turner, 8, is shot and killed when a car in which she was riding, with her mother, is shot at protesters.

July 6, 2020: Gov. Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency for Atlanta and authorizes up to 1,000 troops from the Georgia Army National Guard.

July 12, 2020: Julian Conley, 19, is arrested and charged with felony murder in Turner’s death.

August 4, 2020: Rolfe sues the city, claiming a lack of due process in his firing.

August 11, 2020: Fani Willis defeats Howard and is elected Fulton County district attorney. .

January 25, 2021: Willis requests Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr take over the cases against Rolfe and Brosnon. Carr refuses.

May 4, 2021: Rodney Bryant is named permanent chief of the Atlanta police department.

May 5, 2021: Atlanta’s civil service board reinstates Rolfe, who remains on administrative leave and still faces charges.

June 4, 2021: Willis is disqualified from prosecuting Rolfe and Brosnan.

June 7, 2021: Turner’s parents file a civil lawsuit against the city of Atlanta and Wendy’s in their daughter’s death.

August 23, 2022: Pete Skandalakis, the special prosecutor assigned to investigate Brooks’ police-related shooting, is expected to announce if he will be prosecuting Rolfe and Brosnan.

