Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:

“My heart continues to ache for the family of Rayshard Brooks. He was a father whose absence will forever be felt by our community.

“This matter was referred to the special prosecutor last year. I respect the independent role that the special prosecutor played in this case. Today, we received his decision.

“Over the last two years, our country has been engaged in important discussions about policing in America. We must maintain our commitment to the work of creating safe communities through collaboration between police and the people they serve.

“In Atlanta, we hold ourselves to the highest standards. Through engagement with community advocates, the Atlanta City Council, the Atlanta Police Department and others, we have listened and moved forward proactively with significant reforms. The Department has reviewed its standard operating procedures and enhanced training on how to deescalate confrontations. We are continually investing in training to ensure our officers make up the most qualified and proficient force in the country.

“As Mayor, I remain committed to building the bonds of trust between our residents and the public safety personnel who serve us.”

I guess the law doesn’t apply to everyone. That’s what happens when you live in a former slave state. #RayshardBrooks #GAPol #Georgia — Dontaye Carter (@DontayeCarter) August 23, 2022

I'm not surprised but I am disappointed. Rayshard Brooks did not deserve to die. The actions of these offices were excessive. My heart goes out to Mr. Brooks family & all who love him. #rayshardbrooks #atlanta https://t.co/bjinH3eGMc — TED WINN (@officialtedwinn) August 23, 2022

