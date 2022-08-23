Special prosecutor in Rayshard Brooks shooting to announce Tuesday if he’s pursuing charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pete Skandalakis, the special prosecutor assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago, is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday.

Brooks’ shooting death led to the resignation of then-Atlanta police chief Erika Shields, several days of violent demonstrations that included arson, and the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl whose vehicle was shot at by protests.

Around 10:45 p.m. on June 12, 2020, Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan responded to a complaint that Brooks, 27, was asleep in the drive-through of a southwest Atlanta Wendy’s. Another Atlanta officer, Garrett Rolfe, arrived to assist.

Videos of the incident showed after Brooks failed a sobriety test, he resisted arrest, struggled with the officers, grabbed an officer’s Taser, and ran off.

As he ran, Brooks tried to fire the Taser toward the officer chasing him. Rolfe then drew his weapon and fired three shots. Brooks died soon after at a hospital.

Rolfe was fired days later, but Atlanta’s Civil Service Board later reinstated him, ruling that his supervisors did not follow city code in dismissing him.

Earlier this month, CBS46 reported that Rolfe and Brosnan are suing the city and Fulton County.

Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, has been weighing whether to bring formal charges against the officers to a criminal grand jury; seek a special grand jury which would investigate and recommend the case be sent to a criminal grand jury; or to not move forward with prosecuting the officers at all.

Brooks’ death came just over a month after George Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis, Minnesota, police department, which set off a summer of racial unrest and protests in many major U.S. cities, including Atlanta.

One day after Brooks’ death, then-Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned. That night, the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot was burned down, and several cars were torched by protesters as well. For several days, armed protesters closed adjacent streets with barriers, and on July 4, an 8-year-old girl was killed when the car in which she was riding was shot at by protesters.

A Fulton County grand jury later indicted three people on arson charges. All three - John Wade, Chisom Kingston and Natalie White, the woman whom Brooks was driving to see when he was fatally shot - pleaded not guilty.

According to Rolfe’s and Brosnan’s lawsuits, at the time of Brooks’ shooting, he was under arrest for DUI; robbery’ removal or attempted removal of weapon from public official; aggravated assault; escape; and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Skandalakis took the case over in 2021 from previous Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. Howard’s successor, Fani Willis, disqualified herself for a conflict of interest, and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr appointed Skandalakis.

