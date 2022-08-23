Why were Atlanta police officers charged so quickly in Rayshard Brooks’ death?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan were originally charged in 2020 with lightning speed by the previous Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

The two officers were charged within 5 days of the death of Rayshard Brooks during an encounter with the officers.

Some people are asking why they were charged so quickly.

According to records obtained by CBS46 Investigates, it took the same district attorney four-and-a-half years to clear Garrett Rolfe after he was involved in a shooting in 2015.

Special Prosecutor Pete Skandalakis, who was the third prosecutor assigned to the case, was asked about Howard’s actions during today’s press conference.

Skandalakis responded that he thought the quick decision was made because of the mood at that time and politics.

During the time period between the death of Rayshard Brooks and today’s decision, there have been two Atlanta mayors, two Atlanta police chiefs and two Fulton County District Attorneys.

Brooks’ death led to the resignation of an Atlanta police chief, several days of violent demonstrations, and the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

