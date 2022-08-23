WIC program to distribute ‘debit cards’ for participants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WIC program is making it easier to buy WIC-approved foods.

Starting on Aug. 29, WIC participants will no longer have to use paper vouchers to purchase WIC-approved foods.

“So the actual card, like I said, is very similar to a debit card. Participants will receive the card, the cards will be loaded automatically every month. So participants will receive their card and they’re able to go to a WIC-approved vendor, where they can buy their food items,” Teresa Graham, director of nutrition and WIC services, said.

Graham said many of the participants are very excited about getting their own e-WIC card.

“They’ll be able to go shopping, check out and use their card. Just swipe it. So it’ll be quicker and easier,” Graham said.

Every WIC participant should have their card by Oct. 22. Once you have the card, funds will be loaded automatically every month.

“Be patient with us, because it’s a process. It’s going to take us about three months to transition and phase all the families in to get the new card,” Graham said.

If you received a paper voucher at your last appointment, your e-WIC card will be available at the next appointment.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.