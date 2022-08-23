Woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta makes court appearance

Woman arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
Woman arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta.(VIEWER BRIAN MOOTE)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta is in court this morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting

WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE

Two people are dead as a result of the shootings that took place in two locations on West Peachtree Street.

Police believe that the suspect, identified as Raissa Kengne, targeted the victims because of an ongoing dispute with the managers for the building that she lives in.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tammy Lynn Decerbo
Pickens County school bus driver arrested for DUI
Rashon Otis Bacon was charged with felony murder in connection with his girlfriend's death.
Hall County man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend
"RIP Rayshard" is spray painted on a sign as as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during...
The Rayshard Brooks case: A timeline
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Prosecutor in Rayshard Brooks shooting announcing Tuesday if he’s pursuing charges