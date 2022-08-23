Woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta makes court appearance

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta is in court this morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting

Two people are dead as a result of the shootings that took place in two locations on West Peachtree Street.

Police believe that the suspect, identified as Raissa Kengne, targeted the victims because of an ongoing dispute with the managers for the building that she lives in.

