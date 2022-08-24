14-year-old reportedly shot and killed in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot and killed just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in southeast Atlanta.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE.

When officers got there they found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teenager who has not been identified was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police are continuing to investigate to determine a motive or circumstances around the shooting.

If you know anything about the shooting you’re asked to call the police.

