14-year-old reportedly shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot and killed just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in southeast Atlanta.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE.
When officers got there they found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
The teenager who has not been identified was taken to the hospital but later died.
Police are continuing to investigate to determine a motive or circumstances around the shooting.
If you know anything about the shooting you’re asked to call the police.
