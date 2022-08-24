19-year-old Stone Mountain man arrested in connection to murder of 17-year-old

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Stone Mountain in July.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Tremale Leeshon Hester at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia on Tuesday.

Officials say an arrest warrant charges Hester with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis on July 17.

Artis was found dead after he crashed his car into a telephone pole on Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain. Authorities confirmed Artis was shot once in the head.

There is no official word on what led up to that shooting.

Hester is being held at the DeKalb County jail without bond, officials say.

