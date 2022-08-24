68-year-old College Park woman with dementia reported missing

Photo of Rosa Marie Tate
Photo of Rosa Marie Tate(College Park Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities have asked for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman with dementia who has been reported missing.

According to College Park police officials, 68-year-old Rosa Marie Tate was last seen on Tuesday around 4:30 at 1611 Harvard Ave. in College Park.

Tate is described as 5-feet-2 inches tall, weighs 140 lbs and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black face mask on her head, a yellow shirt, blue jeans and white Calvin Klein shoes.

Officials believe Tate may be traveling on foot or in a vehicle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tate, please contact 9-1-1 or call the College Park Police Department at 401-766-3618.

