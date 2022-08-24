Man arrested in connection to Atlanta shooting that injured toddler

Mugshot photo of Kentavious Wright
Mugshot photo of Kentavious Wright(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a toddler outside of a barbershop in Atlanta on Aug. 3 has been arrested and identified as Kentavious Wright.

Atlanta police officials said a father and his son were leaving a barbershop at the 1200 block of Lee Street NW in southwest Atlanta when a blue Kia Optima started following behind them.

Officials say the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Peters Street and Chapel Street. Police say two suspect vehicles were located on surveillance. One of the suspect vehicles drove next to the vehicle the father was driving and fired into it, striking the toddler in the head. Wright is accused by police of shooting the toddler.

He faces multiple charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children. He was booked into Fulton County jail.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire and Rescue told CBS46 News “the dad took the boy to Fire Station 14 on Lee Street at 4:02 pm. Per fire, the boy is 3-years-old. Fire officials also confirmed the boy was conscious, breathing, and alert when Grady EMS transported him to Egleston (Children’s Health of Atlanta).”

The extent of the toddler’s injuries is unknown.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene react
Caller upset over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transgender views sends SWAT to her home
Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Scooter's Coffee
Scooter’s Coffee debuts fall menu
Parents, students fear school programs will be reduced in DeKalb County
Students pepper-sprayed by SROs after a fight ‘intensified’ at Cedar Grove High
Halcyon and Furkids celebrate National Dog Day
More monkeypox cases reported in Kentucky and in local counties.
Newton County elementary student tests positive for monkeypox, school officials confirm