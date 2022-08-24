Man arrested in connection to Atlanta shooting that injured toddler

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a toddler outside of a barbershop in Atlanta on Aug. 3 has been arrested and identified as Kentavious Wright.

Atlanta police officials said a father and his son were leaving a barbershop at the 1200 block of Lee Street NW in southwest Atlanta when a blue Kia Optima started following behind them.

Officials say the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Peters Street and Chapel Street. Police say two suspect vehicles were located on surveillance. One of the suspect vehicles drove next to the vehicle the father was driving and fired into it, striking the toddler in the head. Wright is accused by police of shooting the toddler.

He faces multiple charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children. He was booked into Fulton County jail.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire and Rescue told CBS46 News “the dad took the boy to Fire Station 14 on Lee Street at 4:02 pm. Per fire, the boy is 3-years-old. Fire officials also confirmed the boy was conscious, breathing, and alert when Grady EMS transported him to Egleston (Children’s Health of Atlanta).”

The extent of the toddler’s injuries is unknown.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

