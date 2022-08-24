Atlanta Police continue to search for 24-year-old woman missing nearly a month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is still requesting the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir.

Lenoir was last seen at 1660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Ga 30309 on July 30, 2022. She is described as 5′04 in height and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and cream shoes.

If you have any information regarding Allahnia Lenoir’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at 404-546-4235.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.