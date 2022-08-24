Atlanta police release new video of suspect in deadly Midtown shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released a new body camera video of a woman being taken into custody in a deadly triple shooting in Midtown on Monday.

According to police, the suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hours later and taken into custody without incident.

Police believe that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Raissa Kengne, targeted the victims because of an ongoing dispute with the managers of the building where she lives.

Two of the three victims Kegne is accused of shooting have died.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims who died as 60-year-old Michael Shinners and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman. The third victim who is identified as Mike Horne is in the hospital recovering, according to his family.

On Tuesday CBS46 obtained court documents that appear to show a connection between Kengne and the men, she’s accused of shooting and killing.

Victims Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners were two of 29 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne in May 2022.

A judge said Kengne’s would not be able to have a public defender in court Tuesday, saying her income/assets do not qualify. She will have to hire her own attorney.

Kengne did not stay silent during her bond hearing, seemingly pushing back against the judge. The judge told her several times to remain silent.

Kegne faces two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and false imprisonment.

She remains the Fulton County Jail.

