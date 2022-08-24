Atlanta taxi driver shares tense ride with midtown shooting suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-area taxi driver found himself caught up in a murder suspect’s attempted getaway Monday.

Giles Patrick Mandio picked up Raissa Kengne from the former midtown W Hotel Monday afternoon. He had no idea police were looking for Kengne as the prime suspect in a triple shooting that killed two people and critically injured another.

“I got a call like a regular day,” said Mandio. “That lady looked calm.”

Mandio said he had driven Kengne several times before. When she hopped in his cab, she asked for a ride to an Ansley Park home.

Despite Kengne’s calm demeanor, something seemed strange when they arrived at the Ansley Park address.

“She rang the bell – no one answered,” said Mandio. “She went around the house, no one answered. She’s looking through the windows there was no answer, she went back on the other side - she was looking back and forth for 4 or 5 minutes and then came back to the car.”

Kengne then asked Mandio to drive her to a Marietta address. Mandio declined, having already arranged to pick up another customer from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kengne agreed to be dropped off at the airport.

On the way, Mandio received a phone call from authorities asking about his whereabouts and if he could find a way to speak without his passenger overhearing.

“To be honest, I thought they were just looking for me,” said Mandio. “I started thinking – did I do anything? Did I cause a problem?”

Mandio brought Kengne to Hartsfield Jackson’s International terminal and shared that information with police upon learning Kengne was believed to be involved in a murder investigation. She was arrested and currently faces several charges including murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

