Back-to-school recipes with Celebrity Chef Serena Poon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The kids are back in school and that means more healthy and nutritious foods to help them stay fueled and focused.

Certified Nutritionist and Celebrity Chef Serena Poon shares some tasty snacks and easy-to-make meals sure to get your student all the vitamins, minerals and proteins they need to succeed.

For more healthy recipes or to learn more about Chef Poon, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.