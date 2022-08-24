Braves 2023 schedule announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves’ 2022 playoff race is heating up, but that hasn’t prevented MLB from looking ahead to next season. The team’s 2023 schedule was announced this afternoon.

The 2023 season will be the first time in Major League history that every team will play one another at least once in a season. The Braves will play 52 games against N.L. East opponents, 64 games against the rest of the National League and 46 games against the American League.

The season begins March 30 with a series against the Nationals in Washington before continuing the road trip against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves will open Truist Park Apr. 6 with a series against the San Diego Padres.

The Houston Astros will return to Truist Park Apr. 21-23 and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be in town May 22-24 with Freddie Freeman in tow.

The season will end Oct. 1 with a game against Washington.

