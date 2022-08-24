Clarkston First Baptist Daycare Director arrested in abuse case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clarkston First Baptist Daycare Director was arrested and charged for failure to report suspected child abuse on Aug. 19, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Police say Angela Beasley posted bond and was released on Sunday.

Two women accused of abusing children at the Clarkston First Baptist Daycare were arrested and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree on Aug. 3.

According to Clarkston police officials, an arrest warrant was recently issued for Autumn Coney and Bernetta Glover after a mother came forward with concerns about what she saw on a surveillance video on July 13.

Krystin Collier described seeing her 3-year-old son allegedly “punched in the face, pulled by his hair, slammed in the corner and pushed over a chair” at the Clarkston First Baptist Church daycare.

Collier said she knew something didn’t seem right when her son came home from daycare on July 6 and she found scars and bruises on her child’s arm.

