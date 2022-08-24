Clayton County Animal Control makes another urgent plea for pet adoptions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Animal Shelter is set to euthanize more dogs if they are not adopted by 1 p.m. Aug. 25. The euthanization is scheduled due to overcrowding at the shelter.

A Facebook post made another plea to save nearly 20 dogs.

“The animals below are listed due to the animal’s special needs, the time frame the animal has been at housed at our shelter, or because they are at greatest risk of possible illness. These animals have been in our facility for a large amount of time.”

URGENT PLEA!!!! THE ANIMALS WITH THE INTAKE NUMBERS LISTED BELOW NEED TO BE ADOPTED OR RESCUED BY 1PM ON THURSDAY... Posted by Clayton County Animal Control on Friday, August 19, 2022

The adoption fee at the animal shelter is $95.

The shelter made a similar plea earlier this month and the community stepped up and adopted most of the dogs.

RELATED: Clayton County Animal Control makes urgent plea for pet adoptions by Thursday

Clayton County Animal Control will hold an in-person board meeting Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.