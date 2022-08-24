Clayton County Animal Control makes another urgent plea for pet adoptions
Dogs need adoption by 1 p.m, Aug. 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Animal Shelter is set to euthanize more dogs if they are not adopted by 1 p.m. Aug. 25. The euthanization is scheduled due to overcrowding at the shelter.
A Facebook post made another plea to save nearly 20 dogs.
“The animals below are listed due to the animal’s special needs, the time frame the animal has been at housed at our shelter, or because they are at greatest risk of possible illness. These animals have been in our facility for a large amount of time.”
The adoption fee at the animal shelter is $95.
The shelter made a similar plea earlier this month and the community stepped up and adopted most of the dogs.
RELATED: Clayton County Animal Control makes urgent plea for pet adoptions by Thursday
Clayton County Animal Control will hold an in-person board meeting Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.