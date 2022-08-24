Dunkin’ announces partnership with UGA Athletics

Dunkin’ announced a partnership with UGA Athletics, bringing the limited-edition Dawgs Donut to participating Georgia locations.(Dunkin')
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dunkin’ announced a partnership with UGA Athletics, bringing the limited-edition Dawgs Donut to participating Georgia locations. Guests can purchase the donut from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15.

The donut is “a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with red sprinkles,” the perfect, yummy homage to Georgia’s red and white color scheme.

Dunkin’ will host a UGA Pep Rally at its 1850 Epps Bridge Parkway in Athens Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy free Dawgs Donuts. The chain will also offer a free donut coupon with the purchase of a drink valid the day after every Georgia Bulldogs win. The offer is only valid through the University of Georgia app.

