Fake priest wanted for rape in Dunwoody arrested in Missouri

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who was wanted for posing as a priest and raping women in Dunwoody has been arrested in Missouri, according to Dunwoody Police Department.

According to a press release, Dunwoody PD detectives received information that 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson might be in St. Louis, Missouri. They reached out to police in the area and he was located and arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Johnson is now waiting to be extradited to Georgia.

Dunwoody PD said Aries would offer women who were walking or waiting for a bus a ride in his car after convincing them that he was a priest.

He would then make up an excuse to stop at his apartment. Once there, he would lure the women inside, beat them, and sexually assault them.

