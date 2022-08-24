FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect scattered showers and storms late this afternoon and evening in metro Atlanta with highs in the low 80′s.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 84°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 50%

What you need to know

It’ll stay dry in metro Atlanta as you head to school or work with scattered showers south of metro Atlanta this morning.

Forecast map for Wednesday afternoon (CBS46)

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop in metro Atlanta later this afternoon and evening. There will be a daily chance of rain through the end of the week with drier weather this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.