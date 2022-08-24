Halcyon and Furkids celebrate National Dog Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta mixed-use village Halcyon will partner with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter to celebrate National Dog Day Aug. 26.

Furkids will be at the village’s Village Green starting at 5 p.m. with dogs available for adoption. Halcyon will also donate $1 to Furkids for every visitor who stops by and pets one of the dogs.

Alpharetta pet boutique Unexpected Pooch will be on hand to donate a $50 store gift card to everyone who adopts a Furkids pup.

Guests can also stop by Halcyon’s dog-friendly restaurants and retailers during the event.

Furkids is Georgia’s largest no-kill shelter.

