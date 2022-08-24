Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain.

The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and redan

edan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the scene told police the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station when his vehicle was shot at multiple times. The driver attempted to flee but his injuries were too severe. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb County Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

