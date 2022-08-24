Mansfield student tests positive for Monkeypox; parents worry about exposure

MANSFIELD, Ga. (CBS46) - Health experts have been warning of this and now it’s happened. Georgia children diagnosed with Monkeypox. An elementary school student in Newton County just tested positive for the rare virus.

This is not the news that Covington parent Ebony Lane wanted to hear. A student has Monkeypox at Mansfield Elementary School and another student is being tested for it at nearby Flint Hill Elementary. The Newton County School District is taking precautions by thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the schools and conducting contact tracing.

“If you’re a parent and you received a letter that your child is a contact, the CDC has defined contact as someone who’s been within six feet for three hours or more,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director. “But remember that’s a very high precaution because we’re not seeing respiratory transmission. This is not COVID.”

But at least one parent says she’s going to keep her four children at home. Ebony Lane has one child in preschool and three others in elementary school.

“Monkeypox is different from COVID, but I don’t think I can endure two to four weeks of my child in pain and agony, dealing with lesions and things of that nature,” said Ebony Lane of Covington.

So far, there are more than 1,200 reported cases of Monkeypox in Georgia. Three of them are pediatric cases. Health experts have warned, even though Monkeypox was initially seen in men who have sex with men, the virus can easily impact vulnerable populations.

“Especially we should be concerned about our schools, our colleges, our nursing homes. Any of these places where there are congregate settings. We can expect that there will be a high risk there,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan of Piedmont Health Care.

Dr. Morgan reminds parents this is not COVID, it doesn’t spread as easily. She says if your child was exposed to Monkeypox, take their temperature twice a day and you should contact your pediatrician, so they are aware of the exposure.

“We will pull our kids out before anything. Even if it’s a hard decision. We’re good at making things work,” said Lane.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.