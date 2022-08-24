Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons hope they’re a good match

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/AP) - Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons hope they are a good match.

The Falcons needed a quarterback after cutting ties with the longtime face of the franchise, Matt Ryan.

Enter Mariota, who needed a place to jump-start a career that hasn’t come close to meeting expectations since he was picked No. 2 overall in the 2015 draft.

He last started a game in 2019 but remains confident in his ability to lead a team to success.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to prove, not only to myself but to those who have believed in me,” Mariota said. “I’m excited. The last couple of years was a great reset.”

While the Falcons have a bunch of issues, Mariota is looking forward to working with one of the league’s top tight ends in Kyle Pitts, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, and running back/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

“We are going to be really versatile and be able to do a lot of different things and that’s going to play to our advantage,” Mariota said. “I think this offense can hunt.”

If Mariota’s hunting comes up empty, the Falcons could turn to rookie Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick who led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff last season.

Whoever handles the quarterback job might be a short-timer.

If the Falcons land one of the top picks in next year’s draft, they surely will be tempted by a QB class expected to include Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young from Alabama and Ohio State star C.J. Stroud.

This season is expected to be a washout for a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

By trading Julio Jones last summer and dealing Ryan in March to Indianapolis, the Falcons accepted a short-term mauling under the salary cap — they have a staggering $63 million in “dead money” — so they’ll have more room to rebuild down the road.

No wonder the Falcons are rated a 250-1 long shot to reach the Super Bowl by FanDuel Sportsbook — the worst odds for any team except the Houston Texans.

Coach Arthur Smith said he’s not concerned about the naysayers.

“There’s always going to be peripheral opponents out there,” he said. “You can’t pay attention to that. Good or bad, you see it ruin teams.”

The Falcons team officials released the depth chart ahead of the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

