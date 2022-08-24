Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning.

Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m.

Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am.



I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County.



More details to come. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022

CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement.

“Swatting” consists of making a prank call to police or 911 in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Greene’s district includes much of northwest Georgia, and stretches southward into portions of Cobb County.

Greene is facing a challenge this fall from Democrat Marcus Flowers in her bid for reelection.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.