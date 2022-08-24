Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning
Georgia congresswoman thanks Rome, Floyd County law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning.
Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m.
“Swatting” consists of making a prank call to police or 911 in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
Greene’s district includes much of northwest Georgia, and stretches southward into portions of Cobb County.
Greene is facing a challenge this fall from Democrat Marcus Flowers in her bid for reelection.
