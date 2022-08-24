Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning

Georgia congresswoman thanks Rome, Floyd County law enforcement
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene react
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene react
By Tim Darnell
Aug. 24, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning.

Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m.

CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement.

“Swatting” consists of making a prank call to police or 911 in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Greene’s district includes much of northwest Georgia, and stretches southward into portions of Cobb County.

Greene is facing a challenge this fall from Democrat Marcus Flowers in her bid for reelection.

This story is developing.

