Caller upset over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s views sends SWAT to her home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was “swatted” early Wednesday morning by a 911 caller who is upset over some of Greene’s political views.

According to Rome police, officers responded to reports around 1 a.m. of a person being shot several times within city limits. “When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Debbie Burnett, assistant Rome police chief, said. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’

“Rome/Floyd 911 received a second call from the suspect who was using a computer generated voice, stating that he/she was upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view on transgender youth rights,” Burnett said. “The Rome Police’s Department Criminal Investigation Division is working in conjunction with the Capital police on this investigation.”

Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am.



I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County.



More details to come. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022

“Swatting” consists of making a prank call to police or 911 in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Greene is a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, which includes much of northwest Georgia but also stretches southward into portions of Cobb County.

Greene is facing a challenge this fall from Democrat Marcus Flowers in her bid for reelection.

