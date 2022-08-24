Megan Thee Stallion launches ‘Joy is Our Journey’ bus tour

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium and Pete and Thomas Foundation launched the inaugural Joy is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour right here in Atlanta. The tour brings a Dream Village around the South, with interactive workshops and programming geared toward Black girls, young women and gender-expansive youth aged 12 to 24.

The Pete and Thomas Foundation was founded by rapper Megan Thee Stallion to “catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens and underserved communities across the globe.”

Megan said the two foundations “both share the same goals – to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams.”

The tour will end at the 2022 Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham, Ala. Sept. 16 and 17.

The event is free and open to the public. It will remain in Atlanta through Aug. 26.

