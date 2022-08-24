Nordstrom Perimeter Mall location hosts #BuyBlack pop-up shop

(Wikipedia Commons)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Nordstrom Perimeter Mall location is one of six U.S. locations hosting #BuyBlack pop-up shops. The Perimeter Mall location will host the shop Aug. 26 to 28.

The shop will have products from Nordstrom brand such as Nordstrom brands Typical Black Tees, ManLuu and O’Dolly Dearest as well as local businesses Greentop Gifts, Amir James and Noite Rose, among others.

SVP of Nordstrom Rack Carl Jenkins said, “we hope that when we use our platform to spotlight Black businesses, we can drive more awareness, connection and sustainable growth for these brands and better serve customers by delivering relevant products and experiences.”

The Nordstrom is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene react
Caller upset over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transgender views sends SWAT to her home
Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Scooter's Coffee
Scooter’s Coffee debuts fall menu
Parents, students fear school programs will be reduced in DeKalb County
Students pepper-sprayed by SROs after a fight ‘intensified’ at Cedar Grove High
Halcyon and Furkids celebrate National Dog Day
More monkeypox cases reported in Kentucky and in local counties.
Newton County elementary student tests positive for monkeypox, school officials confirm