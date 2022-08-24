Nordstrom Perimeter Mall location hosts #BuyBlack pop-up shop

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Nordstrom Perimeter Mall location is one of six U.S. locations hosting #BuyBlack pop-up shops. The Perimeter Mall location will host the shop Aug. 26 to 28.

The shop will have products from Nordstrom brand such as Nordstrom brands Typical Black Tees, ManLuu and O’Dolly Dearest as well as local businesses Greentop Gifts, Amir James and Noite Rose, among others.

SVP of Nordstrom Rack Carl Jenkins said, “we hope that when we use our platform to spotlight Black businesses, we can drive more awareness, connection and sustainable growth for these brands and better serve customers by delivering relevant products and experiences.”

The Nordstrom is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

