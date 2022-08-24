Photos released of 3 persons of interest in deadly gas station shooting in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Police Department released photos of three people they want to question in the murder of a man at a Panola Road Chevron Tuesday afternoon.

DKPD needs help identifying the individuals pictured below. The subjects are wanted for questioning in reference to the murder of a male at 1241 Panola Road, Chevron, yesterday at 6 p.m. If you have any info please contact our Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/s46VqfvtUu — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) August 24, 2022

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but have described him to be in his 50′s.

According to police, just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call.

When officers got there, they found a car that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the scene told police the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station when his vehicle was shot at multiple times.

The driver attempted to drive off but his injuries were too severe. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb County Police Department 770-724-7850.

