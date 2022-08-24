Scooter’s Coffee debuts fall menu

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scooter’s Coffee has announced its fall menu. The menu leans into the pumpkin spice hype, with many of its new menu items including pumpkin flavors.

In addition to a classic pumpkin spice latte, Scooter’s is bringing Pumpkin Caramelicious to its menu, an espreesso with caramel and pumpkin spices. That drink is also available as a muffin!

Pumpkin spice flavor will be available in cold brew form for those who like their coffee on the colder side.

If you’re not into pumpkin at all, you can try the Pomegranate Peach Red Bull Infusion, mixing the taste of pomegranate with the kick of a Red Bull.

There are two Scooter’s Coffee locations in metro Atlanta; one in Marietta and one in Smyrna.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

