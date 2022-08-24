Slutty Vegan expands again

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hometown Empire that began as a food truck is now expanding again. Slutty Vegan is adding more storefronts and a product line at Costco and Target! Right now the company has 6 locations all over the country and two locations in Brooklyn, New York, and Columbus, Ohio are getting ready to open their doors.

