Slutty Vegan expands again

”Humility is definitely the key to us growing this business.”
The restaurant that began on Instagram now has eight physical locations.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hometown Empire that began as a food truck is now expanding again. Slutty Vegan is adding more storefronts and a product line at Costco and Target! Right now the company has 6 locations all over the country and two locations in Brooklyn, New York, and Columbus, Ohio are getting ready to open their doors.

Slutty Vegan ATL

