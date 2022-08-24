Southern Journey Pet Rescue in need of donations and volunteers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) For Christopher Bishop, every dog at Southern Journey Pet Rescue is like his own.

Bishop founded the nonprofit along with Michael Walls, and together at their Blairsville facility, they care for as many as 30 to 40 dogs and cats at a time.

“We house the animals here, we take care of them, we vet them, then we transport them north to one of our partner shelters,” says Bishop.

Since 2014 they’ve rescued almost 9-thousand animals and gotten them homes.

This nonprofit is now overwhelmed and understaffed.

Walls tells CBS46,” what we need most, we need help, we need donations, we need volunteers and we need fosters.”

“We kinda take the full brunt of it all from the laundry, vet appointments, taking care of, it’s a lot,” said Bishop.

CBS46 news crews watched 37 animals loaded up for transportation to a partner no-kill shelter in Ohio so they can be adopted.

But as those animals leave, more stray, surrendered or abandoned pets will take their place. That is as many as 80 to 130 in a single month.

Bishop says, “people don’t spay neuter so you just have the recurring puppies, kitten, puppies, kittens. The need for it was so big, I mean you know, we’re making a very small dent in it, it’s not stop ongoing.

If you’d like to help Southern Journey Pet Rescue, click here.

