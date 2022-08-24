Students pepper-sprayed by SROs after a fight ‘intensified’ at Cedar Grove High
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several students were pepper sprayed by SROs (School Resource Officers) at Cedar Grove High School to regain control after an argument escalated to an “intensified” altercation, according to a DeKalb County School District official.
The DeKalb County School District official confirmed to CBS46 News that an argument escalated into a fight at Cedar Grove High School. The official says “an SRO and school staff quickly responded to separate the individuals, but the altercation intensified, which required the use of pepper spray to regain control.”
The students were treated by EMS on site, according to officials.
A DeKalb County School District official released the following statement:
