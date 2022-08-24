Students pepper-sprayed by SROs after a fight ‘intensified’ at Cedar Grove High

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several students were pepper sprayed by SROs (School Resource Officers) at Cedar Grove High School to regain control after an argument escalated to an “intensified” altercation, according to a DeKalb County School District official.

The DeKalb County School District official confirmed to CBS46 News that an argument escalated into a fight at Cedar Grove High School. The official says “an SRO and school staff quickly responded to separate the individuals, but the altercation intensified, which required the use of pepper spray to regain control.”

The students were treated by EMS on site, according to officials.

A DeKalb County School District official released the following statement:

This morning, seven students at Cedar Grove High School were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation in the school’s cafeteria. An SRO and school staff quickly responded to separate the individuals, but the altercation intensified, which required the use of pepper spray to regain control. As is the standard operating procedure in instances like this, the school was placed on a brief lockdown to restore order. EMS arrived and treated the students on-site. DCSD Police Officers and school administrators continue to investigate the circumstances involving this morning’s incident. Possible criminal charges and discipline as outlined in the DCSD Student Code of Conduct are pending.

