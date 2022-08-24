Woodstock hosts Scarecrow Invasion this October

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast, this October. The event is scheduled to have more than 220 scarecrow displays scattered throughout the town.

Registration for the event begins Sept. 1st at 10 a.m. Interested parties must register for the event in person. The registration fee is $100 for businesses and $50 for individuals and non-profits. The scarecrows will be installed between Sept. 26 and Sept. 30.

The proceeds from the fees will benefit IN WDSTK, the town’s beautification committee.

The public votes for their favorite scarecrow through October at the city’s visitors center. The visitor center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Businesses can also accept votes at their location.

The displays will be up until Nov. 3.

