Woodstock hosts Scarecrow Invasion this October

Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast,...
Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast, this October.(CBS46)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast, this October. The event is scheduled to have more than 220 scarecrow displays scattered throughout the town.

Registration for the event begins Sept. 1st at 10 a.m. Interested parties must register for the event in person. The registration fee is $100 for businesses and $50 for individuals and non-profits. The scarecrows will be installed between Sept. 26 and Sept. 30.

The proceeds from the fees will benefit IN WDSTK, the town’s beautification committee.

The public votes for their favorite scarecrow through October at the city’s visitors center. The visitor center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Businesses can also accept votes at their location.

The displays will be up until Nov. 3.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene react
Caller upset over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s views sends SWAT to her home
R Kelly
Witness: Desperate R. Kelly offered $1M for return of video
Clayton County Animal Control is set to euthanize more dogs.
Clayton County Animal Control makes another urgent plea for pet adoptions