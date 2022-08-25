Atlanta schools police chief talks security and safety with parents

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The police chief for Atlanta Public Schools spoke about safety and security on Wednesday at Sutton Middle School.

The North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools hosted the event so that concerned parents could ask questions about how safe their schools are.

Karen Kerness, a parent, told CBS46 the number one thing on most minds is the one thing they’d rather not think about.

“Obviously Uvalde was really rough for everyone and all the mishandling that’s come out,” Kerness said. “So starting the school year, everyone’s a little more nervous than usual.”

APS Police Chief Ron Applin spoke on how they’re prepared if there was an active shooter situation.

CBS46 was there as APS recently trained in active shooter drills.

Applin said then, that the goal is to get to the shooter so no one gets hurt.

“The best response is prevention,” he said.

Other topics discussed included new advanced metal detectors, introducing clear bag regulations, and anonymous reporting if you see something, say something.

