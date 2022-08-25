Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is greeted by teammates Matt Olson (28) and Michael...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is greeted by teammates Matt Olson (28) and Michael Harris II after score from first on a bases-loaded double by Dansby Swanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

Wright struck out eight and walked one while improving to 16-5, tied for the most wins in the majors.

Matt Olson hit his fifth career grand slam, a 420-foot blast that bounced into the Allegheny River.

Atlanta has won 14 of 16 to keep the pressure on the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Pittsburgh rookie Oneil Cruz ripped the hardest-hit ball since Major League Baseball began measuring exit velocity in 2015 — a 122.4 mph single.

