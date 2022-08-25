Canton’s Taste & Brews Festival happens Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Taste & Brews Festival will return to Etowah River Park in Canton Oct. 15. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors can grab a variety of drinks and meals at the event. Some vendors promise fried chicken and Po’boys. There will also be a vendor’s market and kids zone.

Singer-songwriter Marty Manous, Allman Brothers Band cover act Tribute and country artist Rick Stone and the Band of Brothers will grace the event’s stage. Manous will hit the stage at noon, Tribute’s set begins at 2:30 p.m. and Stone’s begins at 4:30 p.m.

You can find out more about the event here. You must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol at the event.

